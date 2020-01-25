Presenting Cartow Karaoke, the Artist Formerly Known As Carpool Karaoke

Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu — Zoli ⚡️ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020

Is this … the Cybertruck? Thanks to a very amusing video posted on social media this week, fans of James Corden’s musician-adored “Carpool Karaoke” segment were faced with the cold, hard truth: The Late Late Show host doesn’t actually drive his luxury sport vehicle while subjecting guests to duets, but rather has his very own Tow Mater do the dirty work for him. (Presumably so his hands can remain free for dabbing, smooching, and random acts of crying.) In the above video, Corden and repeat karaoke-er Justin Bieber’s car was spotted in Los Angeles with training wheels (and dozens of cameras) as it was pulled along by a tow truck, although, as Uproxx notes, Corden has indeed driven without such assistance in the past. So why start now? Is it his Cats PTSD? Beep beep, beep beep, nah.