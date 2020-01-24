Catherine O’Hara Gushes With Love for SNL Star Gilda Radner

The cast of Schitt’s Creek stopped by Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live last night, and when a caller asked Catherine O’Hara about her time as an understudy for SNL’s Gilda Radner when they were both at Second City, O’Hara didn’t waste any time paying respects to a true legend. The biggest lesson O’Hara learned from Radner? “That you could still be the loveliest person in the world and still be hilarious.” O’Hara describes Radner as “a really dreamy doll of a girl, just like you’d imagine,” and says when she took over for Radner when she left Second City for SNL, O’Hara “just tried to imitate her … I dared to take her place at Second City theater, and I’ve been imitating her ever since.” O’Hara may not have found success and screen time during her (extremely short) stint on SNL like Radner did, but she’s carried on her “really dreamy doll of a girl” legacy pretty well.

