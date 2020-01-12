CBS Hoping to Find Out If the Lambs Stopped Screaming With Clarice Sequel

Photo: MGM

Author Thomas Harris’s characters have spawned four novels, five films, the beloved television show Hannibal, and millions of fans. Now it’s CBS’ turn to have an old friend for dinner. According to Deadline, the network announced Sunday that it is developing Clarice, a crime-drama sequel to the events of Silence of the Lambs that will focus on, of course, the life of Agent Clarice Starling, as she works to “pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.”

The show will pick up in 1993, a year after the events of the Silence of the Lambs film, in which Jodie Foster’s Starling worked with prominent cannibal psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter to find serial killer Buffalo Bill. Since we all know how Silence of the Lambs ends (and if you don’t, look, the movie came out in 1991; spoilers are on you at this point), it seems highly likely Clarice hasn’t seen the last of the good doctor.

Alex Kurtzman, executive producer and guiding force behind the Star Trek franchise since 2009, and Star Trek: Discovery co-showrunner Jenny Lumet are set to write. A pilot reportedly has to be produced before CBS will formally pick up the show to series, but given how successful the IP has been thus far, you can probably go ahead and start dancing naked around your basement dungeon now.