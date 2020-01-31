In news you can file under “almost too good to be true,” Deadline reports that SNL vet Cecily Strong is in final negotiations to star in a musical comedy TV series for Apple. The as of yet untitled series follows a couple on a backpacking trip to save their relationship who somehow wind up in the magical town of Schmigadoon, where everyone acts as though they are in a 1940’s studio musical (think La La Land but less jazz). Once there, they discover that they can’t leave Schmigadoon until they find true love, naturally. The series was created by Despicable Me duo Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio with Lorne Michaels’ (yes, that Lorne Michaels) entertainment studio Broadway Video. While there’s no official title or writers beyond Paul or Daurio, Paul revealed via Twitter that some very exciting names have been working on what he refers to as “Schmigadoon” including Difficult People star and Cats (2019) hater Julie Klausner, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt writer Allison Leiberman, The Good Place writer Kate Gersten, and SNL’s Bowen Yang. Schmiga-swoon, am I right?
Cecily Strong To Serenade Us In Musical Comedy Series for Apple
Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image