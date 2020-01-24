Chance The Rapper Is Now Hosting Quibi Punk’d

Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage

In news that is for real and not a practical joke, Chance the Rapper has signed on to host a revival of MTV’s Punk’d. This time, however, the prank show will exist in tiny form, or “quick bites,” on the mobile content platform Quibi. The press release promises “No stars are safe,” so even though Chance has spent all this time building his image as a nice guy, he’s now going to be someone who famous people should run from on sight. Will the snake eat its tail on this one with a very special Ashton Kutcher episode? Quibi launches on April 6 — despite seeming like a collective gag we are all just letting play out instead of a real streaming service with many famous people making things for it — so we will find out soon.