He’s the Man: Channing Tatum Rekindles Relationship with Jessie J

Photo: Tristar Media/Getty Images

One of the harder celebrity break-ups of 2019 to process was Channing Tatum and Jessie J back in December; the Magic Mike actor seemed to have found true happiness with the British singer-songwriter following his divorce from Jenna Dewan. But now, after just two months of going their separate ways, Tatum and Jessie are back and better than ever. Well, there’s no knowing about the latter, but the former is certainly true. According to E! News, the couple “seem very happy to be spending time together again,” and “took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other.” At least Tatum doesn’t have to go on Flirty Dancing now — though that would have made for excellent television. Perhaps a spinoff is in order?