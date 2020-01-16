Charlize Theron’s Worst Date Story Brings Her, and Probably You, to Tears

It’s distressingly fun to watch someone completely, absolutely lose it on live TV. It’s what makes SNL breaks so good despite themselves. It’s the exact sort of emotional honesty that’s at the core of Charlize Theron’s greatest performances. Last night, Theron appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to do press for one such performance — her Oscar-nominated turn as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell. During the interview, though, she accidentally gave an even more awards-worthy performance when she lost every single one of her marbles when Bachelor talk (“you almost have to give yourself a small lobotomy”) led to her describing her worst date ever. “He pulled over by my house and we started kissing and it was really good, and then he pulled away and whispered, ‘Make out with my nose.’” At this point (it’s around the six-minute mark if, like Theron’s date, you want to get straight to the nose stuff), Theron holds back a laugh that immediately turns into hysterical smile-crying. She’s wiping away tears, she’s cracking up, she’s red in the face, the whole deal. Thirty seconds of straight-up laugh-crying later, she adds, “I’ve yet to meet another person who likes to have somebody make out with their nose!” The story keeps going as Theron says through tears: “I gave him, like, a little peck on the nose, and he was like, ‘No, make out with it.’” Never has Theron been closer to her greatest creation, the queen of cringe Mavis Gary.

