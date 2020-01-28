Chase Rice Says The Bachelor Tricked Him Into Humiliating His Ex

Yikes. Photo: Maarten de Boer/ABC/Ed Rode/Getty Images

Just when you were about to delete your Twitter app after being subjected to the latest iteration of uninspired “the devil works hard but The Bachelor producers work harder” tweets, Satan himself is probably smiling down at us with all the svengali nonsense that transpired on Monday night’s episode. Chase Rice, a popular country musician, appeared as a musical guest during a one-on-one date shared between Peter Weber and contestant Victoria Fuller — a cute date activity that, by estimation, happens two or three times per season. However, much to the shock of everyone in the general Cleveland area, it was revealed that Rice and Fuller had a previous dating history, which reduced a blindsided Fuller to hysterics after the performance ended. (“Nothing could be worse,” she told the cameras. “I want to die.”) Rice also seemed genuinely surprised to see Fuller on the date, but finished his songs and said nothing.

“The fact they did that to me, it’s over the top, it’s unnecessary, I didn’t expect it. But at the end of the day, it happened,” Rice, who knew Fuller would be competing on The Bachelor, explained in a new interview with “Fitz in the Morning” radio show. “I don’t know if it’s the producers, or if they just got lucky. I know what I think, but I’ll let everybody else figure out what they think. I wanted absolutely nothing — if there’s anything I ever wanted, it’s to have nothing to do with the drama of that show.” Rice also admitted he was still “really pissed off” about the whole situation, as he only agreed to appear on the show after his manager and publicist assured him multiple times that “there’s no way they would do that to you.”

“We could have Chase Rice singing at our wedding!” Pete HAS to be in on this #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/nSBCuf0W5y — Ria (@BarstoolRia) January 28, 2020

Following a cordial interaction with Rice at the concert, Fuller told Weber about their relationship later in the evening. “All I ask is for honesty and trust. If I have that, I can’t ask for anything else,” Weber, surprised by the news, responded. “I had an amazing date with you and I respect the hell out of you for having the guts to tell me this. I realize it wasn’t going to be an easy conversation. I’m not mad at you for anything because you didn’t do anything.” She proceeded to get a rose, despite the thorns that came with it.