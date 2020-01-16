Kiernan Shipka’s spirited teen Sabrina is really learning the hard way that you can’t have it all, at least if “all” includes both school, teenage witchery, and trying to rule over eternal damnation. In the trailer for the third season of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Sabrina’s still haunted by the aftermath of last season (which involved her boyfriend Nick giving himself up to hell in order to defeat Lucifer), and so she and her friends make it their mission to find a way to save him, which involves her having to assume the title of Queen of Hell itself, because like any high-school group project, eventually somebody just has to step in and do the work. Also, there’s a whole gang of spooky carnival people who’ve come into town with flower crowns, presumably because they’re all die-hard Midsommar cosplayers. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season three premieres on Netflix on January 24.

