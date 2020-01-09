The trailer for the fourth installment of FX’s Fargo dropped today, and golly, there’s a lot of drug-sniffing. This Fargo is set in 1950 Kansas City, Missouri. Chris Rock plays Loy Cannon, the head of a black crime family who is at an uneasy truce with the Italian-Jewish mob outfit in town (repped in the trailer by Jason Schwartzman and Ben Whishaw). As part of this truce, the two families have exchanged sons. But when the head of the Italian outfit dies during routine surgery, all bets are off. Fargo returns April 19, and episodes will appear on Hulu the day after they air on FX.

Related