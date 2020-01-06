Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christian Bale already made his mark on the face of superhero cinema with Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, but he hasn’t gotten preternaturally shredded in a while, so it makes sense he might be contemplating a short saunter over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Collider, the Ford v Ferrari actor is reportedly in talks to join Taika Waititi’s upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder in an as-yet unspecified role, but whom we pray is the villain, because, come on, just imagine it.

Chris Hemsworth is, of course, scheduled to return for the film as the titular Asgardian prince-turned-king, as is Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who at some point in the upcoming sequel becomes the female superheroine Mighty Thor. So yeah, three Thors would be absolutely too much for one movie. Best to let Christian Bale play, let’s see, Nidhogg, the mythological serpent that eats away at the rots of the cosmic tree Yggdrasil? Look, hey, Norse mythology is not unlimited, but if anyone could pull it off, it would be him.