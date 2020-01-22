Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Podcasts are undeniably the final frontier of storytelling. Gone are the sleepy radio shows of old; A-list actors and former presidents alike are flocking to podcasting. And now, Riverdale star Cole Sprouse is joining the podcasting era with a new fiction podcast, Borrasca. Sprouse will both star in and produce the show. According to the official series synopsis, Borrasca “follows Sam Walker, whose parents move him and his sister to the picturesque mountain town of Drisking, Missouri. It quickly becomes clear there may be more to the town than what they can see on the surface. When his sister suddenly disappears, Sam becomes obsessed with untangling the local lore, the juvenile rhymes and legends taking on an entirely new — and dark — meaning as more teens continue to disappear.”

If you’re at all familiar with podcasts — both fiction and nonfiction — disappearing persons and quirky small towns are mainstays of the medium, but no doubt Sprouse will add his own edge to the production. What’s more, Borrasca will be produced by QCode, the team behind podcasts like Blackout (with Rami Malek), Gaslight (with Chloe Grace Moretz), and Carrier (with Cynthia Erivo), so the story is in capable hands. Rebecca Klingel, a writer on ﻿The Haunting Of Hill House, is the creator and writer of Borrasca, which does not have a release date as of yet.