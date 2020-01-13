Would it be the Critics’ Choice Awards if there weren’t a dramatic tie? At the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards Sunday night, Bong Joon Ho and Sam Mendes tied for Best Director for their films Parasite and 1917. Parasite also took home Best Foreign Film. But the big movie of the night was Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which won Best Picture, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt. Finally getting some love this awards season, Little Women won Greta Gerwig Best Adapted Screenplay. Over on the television side, Succession and Fleabag won the Best Drama and Comedy categories, respectively. When They See Us won for Best Limited Series. Eddie Murphy was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to him by his Dolemite Is My Name co-star Keegan-Michael Key. The complete list of Critics’ Choice award winners follows below.
Best Picture
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Parasite
Uncut Gems
Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Robert De Niro, The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Best Actress
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
Best Young Actor/Actress
Julia Butters, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us
Archie Yates, Jojo Rabbit
Best Acting Ensemble
Bombshell
The Irishman
Knives Out
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite (TIE)
Sam Mendes, 1917 (TIE)
Josh Safdie & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Original Screenplay
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won, Parasite
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Lulu Wang, The Farewell
Best Adapted Screenplay
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Noah Harpster & Micah Fitzerman-Blue, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Cinematography
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins, 1917
Phedon Papamichael, Ford v Ferrari
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Best Production Design
Mark Friedberg & Kris Moran, Joker
Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales, 1917
Jess Gonchor & Claire Kaufman, Little Women
Lee Ha Jun, Parasite
Bob Shaw & Regina Graves, The Irishman
Donal Woods & Gina Cromwell, Downton Abbey
Barbara Ling & Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Editing
Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker, Ford v Ferrari
Yang Jinmo, Parasite
Fred Raskin, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman
Lee Smith, 1917
Best Costume Design
Ruth E. Carter, Dolemite Is My Name
Julian Day, Rocketman
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Anna Robbins, Downton Abbey
Best Hair and Makeup
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
The Irishman
Joker
Judy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Visual Effects
1917
Ad Astra
The Aeronauts
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
The Lion King
Best Animated Feature
Abominable
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Action Movie
1917
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Best Comedy
Booksmart
Dolemite Is My Name
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
Ad Astra
Avengers: Endgame
Midsommar
Us
Best Foreign Language Film
Atlantics
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Song
“Glasgow (No Place Like Home),” Wild Rose (TIE)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman (TIE)
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Speechless,” Aladdin
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Best Score
Michael Abels, Us
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Robbie Robertson, The Irishman
Best Drama Series
The Crown
David Makes Man
Game of Thrones
The Good Fight
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Watchmen
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Mike Colter, Evil
Paul Giamatti, Billions
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Regina King, Watchmen
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Sarah Snook, Succession
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Asante Blackk, This Is Us
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Asia Kate Dillon, Billions
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight
Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
Best Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mom
One Day at a Time
PEN15
Schitt’s Creek
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Walton Goggins, The Unicorn
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman’s Showcase
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nico Santos, Superstore
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Molly Shannon, The Other Two
Best Limited Series
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
When They See Us
Years and Years
Best Movie Made for Television
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Guava Island
Native Son
Patsy & Loretta
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Noah Wyle, The Red Line
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Anne Hathaway, Modern Love
Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta
Joey King, The Act
Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
George Clooney, Catch-22
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Jesse Plemons, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Russell Tovey, Years and Years
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Toni Collette, Unbelievable (WINNER)
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emma Thompson, Years and Years
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Animated Series
Big Mouth
BoJack Horseman
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
The Simpsons
Undone
Best Talk Show
Desus & Mero
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden (TIE)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (TIE)
Best Comedy Special
Amy Schumer: Growing
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons
Ramy Youssef: Feelings
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal