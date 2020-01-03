DaBaby Charged With Battery, Allegedly Threw Apple Juice on Concert Promoter

DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk. Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Rapper DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk, was charged with battery on January 2, in connection to a recent robbery. Sources told TMZ that the alleged robbery victim was a concert promoter who was meeting up with DaBaby and his entourage to pay for an upcoming gig. According to the police report, the promoter gave DaBaby $20,000, but the rapper believed he was owed $30,000. He allegedly robbed the promoter of $80 cash, an iPhone 7, and a credit card before pouring apple juice on him. A second man was reportedly punched during the scuffle. DaBaby’s bond is set at $1,500.

The Charlotte-raised rapper had a run-in with the police on December 24, after performing in his hometown. While leaving the Bojangles Coliseum, 15 cop cars swarmed his vehicle, searched it, and found weed. DaBaby was handcuffed and cited but ultimately not arrested. He was also cited for resisting arrested. Afterward, DaBaby claimed the Charlotte police were targeting him. According to TMZ, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has launched an Internal Affairs investigation to determine if officers followed procedures during the incident. “Someone died last night while the police department wasting resources and officers to harass me in attempt to make a bad example out of me,” DaBaby tweeted on Christmas Eve. “When in reality, i’m the most positive example the city of Charlotte got.”