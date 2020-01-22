Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

When they said Happiest Season they meant it! Variety reports that Dan Levy has joined the Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis led gay rom-com, along with Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Mary Steenburgen, and Victor Garber. The movie, which is being directed by Clea DuVall, begins with a woman (Stewart) planning to propose to her girlfriend (Davis) while they’re at her family’s holiday party. The rub is, Davis’s conservative parents (Steenburgen and Garber) don’t know she’s gay. (Bringing home Kristen Stewart for the holidays should honestly have been a big clue on that one.) Don we now our gay apparel for this queer Christmas classic. (We’re calling it early!)