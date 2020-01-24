Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Just when it seemed the Danny Masterson news couldn’t get more upsetting, the actor, as well as members of the Church of Scientology, have now been implicated in the poisoning of Chrissie Carnell-Bixler and Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s dog. Chrissie Carnell-Bixler is one of the five women Masterson, an active Scientologist, is accused of raping, drugging, and emotionally abusing. Carnell-Bixler had dated Masterson and, after reporting instances of abuse and rape, was harassed by the Church of Scientology as detailed in a lawsuit jointly filed with the other victims back in August.

Bixler-Zavala posted on Instagram that he and Carnell-Bixler’s dog had been poisoned with raw meat laced with rat poison, which was found in their front and back yards. According to Bixler-Zavala, this is the second time a dog of theirs has been poisoned. Bixler-Zavala writes in his Instagram post that the poisoning was done by members of the Church of Scientology retaliating against his wife for speaking out about Masterson. Following the rape accusations, Masterson was removed from the Netflix show The Ranch, but has so far not suffered further legal repercussions. Neither Masterson nor the Church of Scientology have responded to the dog poisoning accusations.