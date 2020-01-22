Justin Bieber Tickled David Dobrik at the Club, So Don’t Say L.A. Isn’t Weird

Hey now, hey now! This is what David Dobrik’s dreams are made of! The YouTuber made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday, bringing him one step closer to fulfilling his goal of being a late-night talk-show host. Next time, he better come with Teslas for the audience. Instead, he brought an anecdote about meeting Justin Bieber for the first time, a story that doubles as the premise for many, many Y/N fanfics. So, they were at the club … “And he walks by me and he goes, ‘Tickle, tickle,’” Dobrik reenacts the moment with Fallon. “I swear to God. And he said it out loud. He goes, ‘Tickle, tickle,’ and I go, ‘Okay, cool!’ It felt so good after he tickled me.” It’s totally cool and fine that Dobrik is sharing this story on national television because Justin Bieber is now an honorary member of Dobrik’s Vlog Squad. The singer recently promo’d his new song “Yummy” on David Dobrik’s YouTube channel. Later in the show, Jimmy Fallon let Dobrik throw it to commercial, but he better watch his back. At this rate, it could be The Tonight Show Starring David Dobrik before we know it.

