Demi Lovato to Make Her Big Return to Music With 2020 Grammys Performance

She survived a near-fatal overdose in 2018. Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Demi Lovato has kept a pretty low profile since the summer of 2018, when she was hospitalized after a reported drug overdose — an incident that the singer has hinted was nearly fatal — but she announced on Instagram that she is coming back. Lovato will perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards on January 26. Her last album was 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me, and since then she has only released one non-album single, the confessional song “Sober,” in which Lovato sings about an apparent relapse just weeks before she would seek treatment and enter a rehab program following her overdose. Maybe she’ll have a new song, but really if she just wanted to perform “Sorry Not Sorry” again we wouldn’t be mad.