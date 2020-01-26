Demi Lovato Makes a Devastating Return to Music With Tearful Grammy Performance

At an already emotional Grammy Awards where attendees are mourning the death of Los Angeles legends Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle, Demi Lovato did what she promised long ago and returned to music at her industry’s biggest awards show. Lovato has stayed mostly out of the public eye since a near-fatal overdose in the summer of 2018, and she took the stage tonight to perform a characteristically sweeping ballad that she wrote just days before being rushed to the ER two years ago. Upon starting the performance of the song, titled “Anyone,” the singer was too choked up to continue and needed her pianist to play her in a second time. But Lovato carried on through her key changes and hit those glory notes and was greeted by a standing ovation at the end.

