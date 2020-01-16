National treasure Demi Lovato to sing national anthem. Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Oh say, can you see Demi Lovato planning a comeback? The singer is making her way back into the public eye after taking some time off to work on her health (and new music). Lovato just announced that she’ll be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV this year. She posted about her tiny little casual gig on Instagram, saying “See you in Miami.” In previous years, Gladys Knight, Pink, and Luke Bryan have sung “The Star Spangled Banner” at the football championship. This is normally the place in the blog where information about the game would go, but we’re much more well-versed in what Demi Lovato has been up to. So, in December of last year, she posted a cryptic message on Instagram, warning fans of her comeback. “The next time you see me, I’ll be singing,” she wrote under a blank black image. She lived up to the promise! Lovato recently announced that she’s performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26. It will be her first live performance since she overdosed in July 2018. Then, just a week after the Grammys, she’ll be charging the field at Hard Rock Stadium for the Super Bowl. The 27-year-old hasn’t dropped any new music yet, but back in November, she teased videos from the recording studio. First things first, though, she’s gotta make “The Star Spangled Banner” sound good. Lovato joins half-time performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at Super Bowl LIV on February 2.