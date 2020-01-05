Frozen 2 Defeats Frozen to Become Highest Grossing Animated Film Ever

Photo: Disney

Think of all the weighted blankets, heat lamps, and original “She’s So Cold” vinyls you could buy with that money. Frozen 2 has officially become the highest grossing animated movie of all time, with the family-friendly sequel amassing $1.325 billion at the global box office less than two months after its release. Per figures from Deadline, it surpassed the records previously set by the original Frozen ($1.281 billion) in 2013 and The Incredibles 2 ($1.243 billion) in 2018, with $449.9 million of that sum coming domestically. (Yes, these trio of films were all from Disney Animation/Pixar. Nice bragging rights.) If your niece hasn’t already subjected you to a Frozen 2 recap, the film reunites chilly sisters Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) for a new adventure in their kingdom of Arendelle and beyond. A sentient snowman (Josh Gad) is also there for some comic relief. But mostly, the market demanded a sequel.