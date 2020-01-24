Photo: Walt Disney Pictures

If you thought fratricide was bad enough, how about being hunted and having your home set on fire? Following the success of last summer’s Lion King, Disney is reportedly returning once again to the wildness for its next ‘live-action” remake. According to Deadline, Captain Marvel screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser scribe Lindsey Beer are teaming up to pen a new Bambi movie.

The 1942 film’s graceful style, developed by animator Tyrus Wong and based on 1923’s Bambi, a Life in the Woods by author Felix Salten, will be replaced by photorealistic animation of the curious fawn and his woodland friends Thumper and Flower — no doubt inspiring a whole new generation of tearful questions asking, “No, seriously, what happened to Bambi’s mom? Where did she go and is she coming back?!”