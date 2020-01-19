Ready your finest carriage, don your gloves, and prepare yourself for more house-cleaning antics, because Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes confirmed that the PBS drama-turned-movie will be getting a sequel, albeit some time in the vague future. Fellowes, at an interview promoting the new Epix drama Belgravia, said that the Downton Abbey sequel would follow production of The Gilded Age, his new show for HBO. Producers of the Downton Abbey film confirmed back in December that a sequel is in the works, although a production start date has not yet been confirmed. The Downton Abbey film was an unexpected box office success this past fall, raking in $31 million in its opening weekend. This was probably enough to cover the wig budget, and then some. The Guilded Age is set to start production later this year, and stars Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.
Polish Your Silverware: Downton Abbey is Getting a Sequel Movie
Photo: Max Cisotti (C)/Dave Benett/WireImage