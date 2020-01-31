Drake and Future Leak Their Own Track, ‘Desires’

Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage “Hey, you hear Rihanna is single, man?”

Maybe another Drake bop is what we need to get through the winter. Drake and Future dropped “Desires” on OVO’s SoundCloud overnight. It’s titled “DESIRES LEAK 2020 SUPER FUTURE DRAKE” on SoundCloud, as if they’re leaking their own song. It’s no Beyoncé surprise drop, but it’ll do. “Desires” might be a little extra something-something from the project they’re working on. Drake shared the song on Instagram with no details but the link. On “Desires,” Drake raps about an ex, as usual. “I can’t solve your problems / You say your problems never needed solving / I was too good so you should’ve stayed silent / Nice guys always finish off where they started,” he complains. Well, more of Drake diary entries are on the way. Fans are anticipating a follow up to What a Time to Be Alive, his first collab mixtape with Future, any day now. Earlier this month, the duo released a song and music video, “Life Is Good,” meaning another record can’t be far. Unlike Drake’s ex, who from “Desires,” clearly wants to stay very far away from him. Oh, and don’t think we’re just clowning Drake. Future drops a song the night Ciara announces she’s pregnant? No further comment. Stream “Desires” below.