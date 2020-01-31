Dua Lipa Is Here to Make A Rainbow Connection In ‘Physical’ Music Video

Stock up on your fuets and perform regular maintenance on your valves: on Friday, Dua Lipa dropped a new technicolor music video for her single “Physical,” in which she dances through a series of rainbow connections that would leave even Olivia Newton-John exhausted and resting on the sidelines. As for what the extremely random words on her dancers’ outfits mean (Homo sapiens? Car? Fuet and valve? Throttle? Pyramidalis, which is apparently a small muscle inside the rectus sheath? Buffalo?!?!), maybe when the body talks, it doesn’t always make a ton of sense. “Physical” is the third single off Dua Lipa’s upcoming LP Future Nostalgia, due out April 3.

Related