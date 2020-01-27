Eli Roth Excitedly Ushers In the Clownpocalypse Franchise

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

Horror director and producer Eli Roth has had it up to here with your zombie apocalypse movies, and your evil clown flicks are mere child’s play. Therefor, he’s taking it upon himself to usher in the next stage of horror evolution with (what else?) Clownpacolypse. According to Deadline, the House With a Clock in Its Walls director is collaborating with 3BlackDot on a multi-platform “360-degree horror project,” which will include a movie, videogame, and short-form series in addition to a live event. There will also, of course, be merchandise.

They Remain writer Philip Gellatt will reportedly pen the film’s clownpacolyptic screenplay. While there aren’t many details about the content of the franchise itself, we assume from the title Clownpacolypse that it’ll be a compellingly-acted domestic drama about two creatives grappling with a bicoastal divorce, and the accompanying emotional fallout, hopefully costarring Alan Alda and Wallace Shawn.