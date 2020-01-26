Ah, musical tributes: the very lifeblood of any good Grammy Awards broadcast. This year’s ceremony is no exception. On Sunday night, Usher and FKA twigs performed a, erm, well-intentioned tribute to Prince, John Legend and DJ Khaled gave a powerful tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, and Camila Cabello performed what appeared to be an In-Memoriam segment for herself. But the ceremony could not end without one final tribute, to the timely and unforgettable music of … Fame. Sure. The performance was a salute to outgoing executive producer Ken Ehrlich, who produced the past 40 years of Grammy awards ceremonies. Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, Gary Clark Jr., Misty Copeland, Common, pianist Lang Lang, and more joined up to sing “I Sing the Body Electric” from the 1980 movie musical about students at a high school for the performing arts.

