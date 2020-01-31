Listen Don’t Panic But the F9 Trailer Has a Shocking Twist

With the Rock no longer in attendance in the core Fast and Furious films, the team knew it had to go all the way out to make up for his lost charisma. (He leaves a literally huge hole behind.) So get ready for John Cena to enter the fray as the family’s newest big bad. He’s a master thief. He’s an elite driver. He is … Dom’s brother?! And therefore uncle to Dom and Letty’s new son, Brian? Correct! The action is truly out of control in this extended trailer for F9, but not even a car driving off a cliff and being swept up by a stealth plane that uses a magnet to catch it can match up to the madness of this clip’s big reveal. You are at once not ready, and yet, you’ve been preparing for this moment for years. Witness the insanity and Charlize Theron’s bowl cut in theaters on May 22.

