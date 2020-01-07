‘Filmmaker Mode’ a Potential Cure to the Motion Smoothing Epidemic

The man in the trenches, UHDA president Michael Fidler. Photo: BryanSteffy/Getty Images for UHD Alliance

News from the front: Commanders Christopher Nolan and Paul Thomas Anderson are one step closer to eliminating motion smoothing on televisions, their sworn enemy. According to IndieWire, the UHD Alliance revealed information regarding the new regime directors are planning on installing in home televisions, Filmmaker Mode. At the CES convention Monday, UHDA confirmed that Samsung, Philips/TP Vision, and Kaleidescape, along with previously announced LG, Panasonic, and Vizio will be adding Filmmaker Mode to television products coming in 2020. LG will offer it in all of its 4K and 8K resolution screens and Panasonic’s new OLED TVs will feature it. When it was first announced, Christopher Nolan described Filmmaker Mode as consolidating “input from filmmakers into simple principles for respecting frame rate, aspect ratio, color and contrast and encoding in the actual media so that televisions can read it and can display it appropriately,” as opposed to the widely abhorred motion-smoothing setting, which, in our Bilge Ebiri’s succinct words, makes movies “look like crap.” Directors leading the charge against motion smoothing include Patty Jenkins, Rian Johnson, Ryan Coogler, and Martin Scorsese, along with Nolan and Anderson. UHDA added that Filmmaker Mode is now endorsed by the Directors Guild of America, the International Cinematographers Guild, the American Society of Cinematographers, and, naturally, Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation. And if that’s not enough, Tom Cruise himself wants YOU to traverse the dangerous terrain of TV settings and turn off that motion smoothing.