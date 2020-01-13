Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Less than a week after video of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage fighting in Chicago’s Trump Tower landed on the internet, at least one of the women has made amends with the estranged parents she long claimed were lying about her relationship with the disgraced R&B singer. “Suprise,” Clary wrote on Instagram Monday, along with a series of photos with her family. “Let the healing process begin. Love y’all and thank y’all. I even thank everyone who follows me.. because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself. #movingontobetterdays.”

Among the many loved ones and accusers who took part in Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly, the families of both Clary and Savage publicly discussed their concerns that R. Kelly had allegedly “brainwashed” their daughters against their families by isolating and abusing them. Clary and Savage denied their families’ claims to Gayle King in an emotional, combative interview in March, with Clary alleging her parents were lying about R. Kelly’s behavior and were, in fact, trying to extort money from the singer.

Following last week’s fight, Savage pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor domestic battery charges for allegedly punching Clary in the face, and reportedly met with her estranged family Thursday. R. Kelly remains in prison, having been denied bail after being charged with federal sex crimes, including allegations of child pornography and kidnapping, in July.