Another Game of Thrones Actor Has Been Tempted Into Amazon’s Lord of the Rings

Let’s hope he lives this time. Photo: Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

He! Shall! Hopefully! Pass! Yet another Game of Thrones actor has jumped ship from Westeros to the glorious world of Mordor, with Robert Aramayo (a.k.a. Young Ned Stark) joining Amazon’s extremely well-funded Lord of the Rings adaptation. Aramayo will be playing the “young hero role” named Beldor, which was previously held by Will Poulter before the actor dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. Other actors who are also confirmed for the series — which already secured a season two renewal — include fellow Thrones alum Joseph Mawle, Tom Budge, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete and not Orlando Bloom, although the nature of everyone’s roles are being kept under serious wraps. The fellowship of the streaming secrets, much like the rings, is going strong.