annnd Fosse! Fosse! Photo: Getty Images

In case you missed the relationship news that their PR team impeccably buried between Christmas and New Year’s, Michelle Williams and Hamilton director Thomas Kail are engaged, and also expecting. The couple, who were both nominated for their work together on Fosse/Verdon, made their first public appearance (not counting a choreographed paparazzi photo) together on the red carpet before the ceremony. The two of them slipped past any televised interviews, which means we don’t get any updates on the relationship timeline, but you don’t have to worry that the engagement means that Michelle and Busy Philipps won’t show up to events together, since the two of them also made sure to show up together.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Michelle Williams and Tommy Kail might be together, but don’t worry, Busy and Michelle will always be more together.