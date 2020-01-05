Photo: Paul Drinkwater/ NBCUniversal Media

When Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home her second award of the night at the 77th Annual Golden Globes this Sunday, she reminded the audience that it all started with President Barak Obama. Literally, the first season of Fleabag started with her protagonist getting caught by a boyfriend mid-masturbation while watching a video of the former POTUS delivering a speech. Despite that (or, look, maybe because of it), Obama included the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime show on his end-of-year Best of 2019 list. So when Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her cast took the stage to accept the evening’s Best Comedy Series award, she gave him the shoutout her character (and, look, obviously she herself) thinks he deserves.

“This means a huge amount to all of us,” said the series’ star and creator. “Thank you, thank you, thank you to Amazon and to the BBC, for picking us up and bringing us so far and giving us so much space to create something we really, really wanted to create, and to say all the things no one else would let us say and do. So thank you for that.” Joked Waller-Bridge, “Personally, I’d also like to thank Obama, for putting us on his list, and as some of you may know, he’s always been on mine.” Laughed the actress and writer, “And if you don’t get that joke, please watch season one of Fleabag really, really quickly! Thanks so much! This means the world to us!”

