Stellan Skarsgård Knows He Owes His Golden Globe to His Chernobyl Eyebrows

When you win an award, don’t forget to thank all the obvious people: your agent, manager, spouse, partner, kids (then tell them to go to bed lol!), inspiring middle-school theater teacher (sorry I never got you that Oscar, Mrs. Givens!), your incredible cast, etc. But Chernobyl star Stellan Skarsgård, a true Hollywood veteran, knows where his money is made, and that is in the makeup trailer. Skarsgård won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, and he’s pretty sure what finally pushed him over the edge into being an award-winner is the fact that a makeup specialist finally gave him eyebrows, at last making his face more memorable to viewers and voters everywhere. Hair, prosthetics, and makeup designer Daniel Parker, this trophy is dedicated to you!

Related