Grace and Frankie Tackle Marriage and Toilets in Season 6 Trailer

The titular characters of Grace and Frankie have tackled some of life’s greatest difficulties together: divorce, late-life crises, and now, as the sixth season trailer reveals, marriage — no, not to each other, though that might be precisely the problem. Grace (Jane Fonda) got married last season to Nick (Peter Gallagher), and her best friend, Frankie (Lily Tomlin), is reeling from the change in their routines. Meanwhile, the two are struggling to corner the toilet start-up market, while Grace adjusts to being a new wife. In a scene from the trailer, they’re also seen getting arrested, echoing Fonda’s recent real-life arrests. Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen also return as Grace and Frankie’s ex-husbands. The new season of Grace and Frankie premieres on Netflix January 15, 2020.

