A Star Is Born Just Won Two Grammys, Jackson Maine Sadly Not Onstage to Pee

Long live A Star Is Born, and the Oscar campaign that will never end! Photo: Clay Enos

Hey! What? Just wanted to take another look at you, A Star Is Born! The 2018 melodrama — about loving, singing, and applying Tom Ford bronzer with a Beauty Blender — was awarded two Grammys Sunday night. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga won Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media; Cooper, Gaga, and songwriters Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Raitiere also won Best Song Written for Visual Media for “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version).” The music of Jackson Maine and Ally Campana’s love bested Beyoncé’s Lion King song “Spirit,” and the soundtracks for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Rocketman, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The movie’s wins were presented before the broadcast, thereby denying Halsey an opportunity to open a Grammys envelope and denying Jackson Maine an opportunity to piss himself onstage. A Star Is Born previously won won the Oscar and Golden Globe for best original song for “Shallow,” and the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance at the 2019 ceremony due to tricky eligibility rules. Long live A Star Is Born, and the Oscar campaign that will never end!