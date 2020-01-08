Billie Eilish and Lizzo to Bless the Grammys Stage for the First Time

Photo: Don Arnold/Getty Images

Get ready for an evening of flutes, impossibly chill vibes, and romantic harmonies. Lizzo and Billie Eilish will each grace the Grammy stage for the first time with performances at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26. The two breakout artists are nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist, among many other awards (eight for Lizzo, six for Eilish). Lovebirds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are also in the lineup, performing their first-ever duet. We’ll see if it can top last month’s blissful “Eilishia Keys” moment between returning Grammys host Alicia Keys and the talented teen crooner, who recently won New Artist of the Year at the AMAs (maybe we’ll even get a reunion!). Aerosmith, which will be recognized as this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year, is also slated to perform at the awards ceremony.