Given his own unbridled sensuality, unbuttoned blouses and love of guitar riffs, hopefully Prince would have approved of Usher, Sheila E. and FKA Twigs paying tribute to his oeuvre at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, complete with intricate pole dancing and lingerie as outerwear. Of course, if Prince had been alive, it feels like he would have wanted FKA Twigs to sing even a little bit, given his support of female performers and all. Still, Usher gave his best to “Little Red Corvette” and “Kiss” while the Magdelene artist literally danced circles around him, and there’s no way Prince wouldn’t have at least enjoyed the profound horniness of it all.

Update 11:40pm: According to her Twitter account, FKA Twigs would have loved to hear FKA Twigs during the tribute, too. “of course i wanted to sing at the grammys,” she tweeted Sunday night. “i wasn’t asked this time but hopefully in the future. none the less what an honor. congratulations to all the winners x.”

