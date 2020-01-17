Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard

Recording Academy president and CEO Deborah Dugan has been put on administrative leave just 10 days before the Grammy Awards. In a statement to New York, the Academy cited concerns from the organization’s Board of Trustees, “including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team.” The type of misconduct has not been specified. The Board has also commissioned two independent third-party investigations of the allegations against Dugan. “Board Chair Harvey Mason Jr. will serve as interim President and CEO pending the conclusion of the investigation,” the statement said. The Grammys will proceed as planned.

Dugan has only headed the Recording Academy since August, when Neil Portnow exited the position. Portnow left months after saying women needed to “step up” to be recognized by the Academy. Dugan told Variety last year that she was trying to bring a new tone to the Academy: “There’s a lot more communication, and there have been huge efforts to make sure we’re more inclusive and more diverse. I want us to be of the industry, but also ahead of it — pioneering, and not catching up.”