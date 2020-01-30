Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan Never Want to Break Up, Thank God

Greta and Saoirse and their adventures Photo: Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

It’s so, so sad not being friends with Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan, the Best Two Best Friends. The love that is there, the support and heightening of each other’s talents that is there, the deep fount of respect that is there. They are the filmmaker-muse paradigm at its best, healthiest, and most glowing. Their collaborations on 2017’s Lady Bird and 2019’s Little Women resonate so deeply with so many viewers because their relationship shines through. You see it on the bonus features. You see it on the press tours. And according to a Hollywood Reporter interview with the two of them, they have no plans to stop. As Greta puts it, “I’m interested to see what movie we make when Saoirse’s in her 50s and I’m in my 60s. Won’t that be interesting?” It will be very interesting. We’re extremely interested.

In the interview, Saoirse describes the moment that the two met at the Toronto International Film Festival, and Greta had her read the script for Lady Bird. Greta adds: “As soon as you first started reading the script, I knew it was a movie. It’s funny, I feel like since I’ve known you, you went from being 20 to 25, and I went from being 30 to 35. I feel like we both grew into another thing together, which is the joy of working with someone like this. I hope we get to be old ladies together making movies about old ladies.”

So hopefully we’ll have many more Gerwig–Ronan collabs in the future, for years and years to come. Take it away, Li’l Timmy Tim: