Greta Gerwig Rescued All the Uneaten Soup at Her Golden Globes Table

Director Greta Gerwig was not nominated for a Golden Globe over the weekend, but she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she still won in a major way. The brain behind Little Women arrived to the awards show early with her partner Noah Baumbach, who was nominated for his movie Marriage Story and therefore sentenced to two hours of press on the red carpet. So until the show finally began, Gerwig sat alone in the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton, dodging sympathetic members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. “They all were like, ‘We voted for you,’ and I was like, ‘Well, you didn’t because I didn’t get nominated. So, maybe one of you did, but it’s not possible that all of you did,’” she teased. But don’t worry, she quickly found a consolation prize: all the ignored soups at her table. “I ate so many people’s soups because they were gonna take them away before people arrived and I was like, ‘I gotta eat all this soup!’ It’s a problem,” she laughed, referencing her 9-month-old son with Baumbach. “It was like a butternut squash thing. It was like something Harold eats!”

