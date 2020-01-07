Gwyneth Paltrow Is Still ‘Friendly’ With Ex Brad Pitt

Keep your friends close and your exes closer. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

We all laughed when Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin “consciously uncoupled” back in 2014, but the Queen of Goop may be onto something. Turns out, she told Harper’s Bazaar, she’s still friends (or “friendly,” in the case of Brad Pitt) with a few of her exes. “One of them is still one of my best friends — one from high school, Tony Woods,” she said. “And I’m friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood.” I mean, how could you with all the Goop products coursing through those million-dollar veins? Paltrow — who’s now married to Brad Falchuk, the co-creator of Glee and American Horror Story — is also cool with her ex-husband Martin’s new girlfriend, Dakota Johnson. “I love her,” Paltrow said. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.” Johnson also seems to have gotten the sign of approval from Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin, given their instantly iconic barefoot coffee run earlier this year. While you can’t buy a zen approach to relationships from Goop, you might be able to glean something from GP’s — that’s what all the Goop insiders call her — upcoming Netflix docuseries, The Goop Lab. But, like Goop’s infamous yoni egg, a friendly relationship with an ex may be dangerous and definitely should not go anywhere near a vagina.