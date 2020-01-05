Gwyneth Paltrow Makes Sheer, 180-Degree Pivot From Tight Emmys Gown

If abs could kill … Photo: Getty Images

After the internet called her out for her unwalkable Emmys gown, Gwyneth Paltrow has decided to forgo walking entirely and simply gliiiiide. The Goop founder and semi-retired actress showed up to the Golden Globes wearing a sheer, flowing gown that employs the latest technology in making sure no one notices the weird way she walks. At the 2019 Emmy Awards, Paltrow wore a tight silver dress that caused her to walk very slowly across the admittedly very large Emmys stage. At the Globes this year, the gown’s flowing train obscures her walk just enough so that Twitter (okay, we’re guilty, too) can’t GIF her walking up and down the stage. The dress is 100 percent unlined, meaning the Goop Goods are on display, distracting anyone who tries to critique her walk this time around. To be fair, Paltrow’s body is a walking advertisement for Goop, and she’s here for her airtime! That and her role in The Politician, which her husband, Brad Falchuk, wrote. The Politician is up for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy and Ben Platt is nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. We all know who the real winner is, and it’s Gwyneth Paltrow’s personal trainer. Congratulations to them!

I was not prepared for this pic.twitter.com/jaPXjXAyi5 — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) January 6, 2020