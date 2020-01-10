Halsey Says ‘Go On, Git!’ to an Ex in ‘You Should Be Sad’ Video

If anyone’s looking for a particularly devastating song to do for karaoke in front of an ex, I recommend Halsey’s latest single. In “You should be sad,” she sings “I’m so glad I never, ever had a baby with you/Cuz you can’t love someone unless there’s something in it for you.” Damn! Halsey made yeehaw go boohoo in her latest music video, where she seems to take comfort in a writhing cowpoke polycule after a man done her wrong. Who among us? On Twitter, Halsey said the video was in homage to her heroes: Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, and Carrie Underwood. “Had the vision to do a ‘before he cheats’ but instead about after he does haha,” she wrote. Has anyone checked on Gerald’s car?

Xtina, Gaga, Carrie, and of course Shania, this was one loaded with nods to badass idols of mine. Had the vision to do a “before he cheats” but instead about after he does haha. — h (@halsey) January 10, 2020