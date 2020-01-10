Halsey Says ‘Go On, Git!’ to an Ex in ‘You Should Be Sad’ Video

If anyone’s looking for a particularly devastating song to do for karaoke in front of an ex, I recommend Halsey’s latest single. In “You should be sad,” she sings “I’m so glad I never, ever had a baby with you/Cuz you can’t love someone unless there’s something in it for you.” Damn! Halsey made yeehaw go boohoo in her latest music video, where she seems to take comfort in a writhing cowpoke polycule after a man done her wrong. Who among us? On Twitter, Halsey said the video was in homage to her heroes: Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, and Carrie Underwood. “Had the vision to do a ‘before he cheats’ but instead about after he does haha,” she wrote. Has anyone checked on Gerald’s car?