Hayley Williams Still in the Woods, Is Maybe a Bird in ‘Leave It Alone’ Video

It’s liberation season for Hayley Williams. Formerly the knockout voice of Paramore, she is now the knockout voice of her own solo career — even if she’s still withholding the key changes from all of us. Following her debut single and its accompanying video, “Simmer,” Williams has dropped another steady and personal track in “Leave It Alone.” She’s sticking with the woodsy setting from the last video, and swapping out an ominous figure stalking through the night with herself as a human-size bird in a cottony cocoon. (Female birds, as Miley Cyrus taught us, cannot be tamed.) The time of Williams’s transformation is clearly upon us.

