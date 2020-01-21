Close Out Your MLK Day By Tearing Up Over HBO’s We Are The Dream Trailer

HBO’s We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical won’t debut until next month, but the network presumably realized your Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day could use a little extra hope this year, so here’s the trailer for the upcoming documentary, directed by Amy Schatz and executive produced by Mahershala Ali.

“Every year in Oakland, CA, hundreds of pre-K through 12th grade students compete in the Martin Luther King Oratorical Festival, performing a mix of published and original poetry and speeches,” HBO writes in the film’s description. We Are The Dream follows a group of adorable, talented kids and their enthusiastic educators as they prepare for last year’s competition, the 40th festival since its creation.

Per the network, “It is a portrait of passionate young people raising their voices about issues they care about – social justice, immigration and more – and of a community that celebrates them.” And if you’re sniffling now, just imagine how much you’ll be sobbing when We Are the Dream premieres, on February 18 at 7:00pm EST.