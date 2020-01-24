trailer mix

Nicole Kidman Is Here To Get Undone In HBO’s The Undoing Trailer

Having created Big Little Lies, David E. Kelley is pretty confident he knows what you want from HBO’s Nicole Kidman vehicle The Undoing: betrayal, sumptuous fabrics, murder, a chessboard being swept dramatically off a table in front of a startled Donald Sutherland, and, of course, That Wig. The Bombshell actress stars in the limited-run series — based on author Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel You Should Have Known — as Grace Fraser, a Manhattan therapist with great skin, a gifted tween, and Hugh Grant for a husband. Things couldn’t be going better!

Things are going so well for Grace, in fact, it only makes sense she’d tempt fate by publishing a marriage advice book called, you guessed it, You Should Have Known. Following “a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations,” however, Grace must struggle to survive the deluge of awful secrets now emerging about a life she thought she knew down to a burgundy trenchcoat. Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe, and Edgar Ramirez round out the cast. You should have known you’d watch The Undoing, which debuts on HBO in May.

