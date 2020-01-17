Hear Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album, Circles

Photo: Dale Berman/Getty Images for MTV

Mac Miller’s first posthumous album, Circles, has arrived. Over a year ago, Miller died from an accidental overdose, “mixed drug toxicity” from cocaine cut with fentanyl. News of the album’s release came earlier this month, along with a first single: “Good News.” Circles was originally supposed to be a companion piece to Swimming, the last album Miller put out. The albums’ titles refer to the phrase “swimming in circles,” a theme that resonates with Miller’s honest verses about dysfunction and surviving it. Circles was finished by Miller’s collaborator, musician and producer Jon Brion. Perhaps best known for film scores, Brion has also produced work for Fiona Apple, Kanye West, and Rufus Wainwright. After Miller’s death, Brion “dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm,” according to a statement on Instagram. You can watch the video for “Complicated” and stream Circles in its entirety below.