Hear Normani and Megan Thee Stallion’s New Song for Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is just adding superwoman after superwoman to the team. Normani and Megan Thee Stallion dropped the first single off the film’s soundtrack, concurrently with the release of all the other artists who will appear on the album. Besides Normani and Megan, we’ll have Doja Cat, Saweetie, Lauren Jauregui, Halsey, K. Flay, and many more. Normani and Megan Thee Stallion came to prominence last (hot girl) summer when their separate singles became the soundtrack to every good memory made from approximately August to mid-October 2019. Remember, you can’t spell “Birds Of Prey” without “BOP!”

