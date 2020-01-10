Finally! Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John Are Collaborating

Ozzy Osbourne’s collaboration-heavy new album, Ordinary Man, features some semi-likely collaborators. Post Malone, Slash, the drummer from the Red Hot Chili Peppers that looks like Will Ferrell. But on the title track, Ozzy is sharing the mic with none other than Sir Elton John. Whodathunkit? In the 70’s, these two working together would most likely have seemed verboten to their respective fan bases. But they’ve both done some of their best work opposite Muppets, so why not cut out the middleman? Or middlepig, as the case may be?

“Ordinary Man” is about being slightly rueful about ruining your life with all the rock excess, but really being cool with it because god forbid you die an ordinary man. Well, if vous has duetted with Miss Piggy, vous are definitely not ordinary.